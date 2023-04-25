Man Utd step up their attempts to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United have started to make attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, as per The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old striker is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer, but doubts remain over his long-term future. Kane will have just 12 months remaining on his contract after the end of the season, and Spurs are in dilemma whether to sell their star player this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The Telegraph claims that United plan to bid for Kane with “due diligence” already underway. The Red Devils are planning how to handle negotiations with Daniel Levy and what could be his realistic price tag, keeping his contract situation in mind.

Kane has enjoyed yet another fantastic season for Spurs as he’s netted 24 goals in the Premier League already. Bayern Munich are also keen to sign him, but Kane wants to stay in the Premier League as wants to beat Alan Shearer’s record for most Premier League goals.

Matt Law writes Daniel Levy will demand at least £100 million from English clubs and the Spurs chairman may even decide to reject all bids from the Premier League.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to tempt Kane to Old Trafford with a bumper £300,000-a-week contract – which is £100,000 more than he’s currently on at Tottenham.

Other targets

We all know how difficult it is to negotiate with Levy and he could force Kane to stay for one more year. Kane has come through the youth ranks at Spurs, and the club won’t make any losses with him, even if he leaves for free.

The Telegraph says that Kane is unlikely to sign a new deal at the North London club, but that does not mean Man United can get him easily this summer. The Red Devils cannot afford a chase that lasts till the end of the window.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to add a new striker despite the impressive scoring form of Marcus Rashford, and along with Kane, they are keeping an eye on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Does it make sense to spend £100m on someone who could be available for free next summer and will turn 30 in a few months’ time? There is a feeling that Kane can maintain his form for the next four or five years, but it may be wiser to use the £100m to buy a younger striker such as Osimhen – who has excelled for Napoli this season.