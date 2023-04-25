Chelsea ready to include Arrizabalaga in Onana deal

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea are prepared to include Kepa Arrizabalaga in a summer deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The London giants currently have Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as their main goalkeepers but both of them could be sold during the summer transfer window.

While Mendy has fallen out-of-favour during the second half of the season, Arrizabalaga has also been unconvincing when it comes to stopping long shots.

It is now reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that Chelsea will send intermediaries to Italy this week to hold talks with Inter over the summer transfer of Onana.

The same outlet claim that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has no concerns over the £35 million price. He is prepared to include Arrizabalaga to sweeten the deal.

Top-class

Onana is one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in European football but Inter could cash in on him this summer due to their ongoing financial problems.

The club were initially aiming to offload Denzel Dumfries to balance their books but the Dutchman’s value has significantly dropped amid his poor run of form.

Hence, Onana is now the leading candidate to be sold if Inter don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Inter are currently two points behind fourth-placed Milan in the Italian top-flight and they will be hoping to close the deficit in their remaining seven games.

The club could also qualify for the Champions League if they go on to win the competition. They face arch-rivals Milan in a double-legged semi-final next month.

Inter still have a realistic chance to qualify for the elite club competition but Chelsea will be hoping that they falter in the pursuit such that they can sign Onana.

Onana would be a fantastic buy for Chelsea. He has the qualities of a modern goalkeeper with good mobility, excellent reflexes and ability to deliver long balls.