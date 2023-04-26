Boost for Man Utd and Chelsea in Victor Osimhen race

According to Foot Mercato, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen prefers a move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Nigerian international has been in excellent form for the Serie A giants. He has scored 26 goals and provided 5 assists from 32 appearances this season.

He is currently on the radar of several elite clubs including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain but Foot Mercato claim that his priority is a move to England.

Osimhen is lured by the prospect of moving to the Premier League with Man United and Chelsea interested.

Elite striker

Osimhen had an injury-plagued start to his Napoli career but over the last 18 months, he has started to prove his worth. The 24-year-old has transformed into a consistent goalscoring striker.

Hence, the Nigerian is attracting widespread interest from European clubs but he could end up in England, having publicly admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

As things stand, Man United and Chelsea are the only English clubs that have expressed an interest in signing him. The former could have an advantage in the pursuit heading into the summer.

The Red Devils are currently in a very strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season. This could put them in the driving seat to land Osimhen’s signature over Chelsea.

Chelsea have made huge investment since their takeover last summer but the London heavyweights may struggle to convince the marksman amid their dreadful season. They are 11th in the league.

Regardless of who is interested, Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis has a firm stance over the asking price. He is expected to demand £133 million for his prized asset this summer.

De Laurentiis has been known as a notorious negotiator over the years and interested clubs should be aware that the Napoli chief won’t allow any room for negotiations over the transfer fee.