Man Utd close to reaching deal with David de Gea

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with goalkeeper David de Gea over a new deal, according to 90min.

De Gea has a contract at the club until the end of the season, and United have been in talks with him for a while over a new contract extension.

United have the option to trigger an automatic one-year extension on his current deal, but 90min claims the club are looking to agree a wage reduction from his massive £375,000-a-week earnings.

The Spaniard is the highest-paid player at the club, but 90min adds that De Gea has agreed to take a substantial pay cut to prolong his career at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old joined United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and he is one of the senior players at the club. He is now in his 12th season at Old Trafford and has managed 536 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

90min says that there are no “major” hurdles left to clear, and only finer details are left to iron out in De Gea’s new deal.

Makes sense

Manchester United feel that keeping De Gea is the best option for the club as they can look to bolster other areas of the pitch.

In recent years, we have seen De Gea becoming more error-prone, and United should look to buy another top-quality goalkeeper to add more competition. If he signs a new deal, it will surely push Dean Henderson through the exit door in the summer.

Henderson has become frustrated at Old Trafford playing the second fiddle role, and with De Gea blocking his way, it makes sense for him to leave the club permanently.

According to Croatian media outlet, Jutarnji, United are keen to sign Dominik Livakovic. The Croatia international impressed during the World Cup in Qatar and he has a release clause worth €10m, which the Red Devils are willing to meet.

De Gea received strong criticisms for his poor performance in the 3-0 defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League, but he has bounced back strongly with a terrific performance against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final last week at Wembley.