N’Golo Kante has agreed to join Arsenal this summer

N’Golo Kante is out of contract at Chelsea in the coming months and isn’t close to putting pen to paper on an extension, so a departure looks on the cards this summer. And according to Fichajes , the midfielder has ‘said yes’ to joining Arsenal after accepting the contract proposal put forward by the Gunners.

Arsenal already signed Jorginho from their rivals in January and view Kante as a value-for-money acquisition as he’ll soon be available on a free transfer. Chelsea are struggling in the Premier League while the Gunners are title-chasing, so he might feel the grass is greener on the other side.

Kante has spent seven years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Leicester City, making 266 appearances in all competitions, but no progress has been made on reported talks over a two-year-deal. Arsenal have offered the French international the same contract as Chelsea, and the report says he has now accepted the terms put forward by the North Londoners.

The 32-year-old has made only six appearances in all competitions this season, amassing less than 500 minutes of football due to injury. He’s featured in only two league games since August, so might Arsenal be gambling on his fitness?

Mikel Arteta isn’t short of central midfielders with Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka at his disposal, but Elneny might need upgrading as he’s endured an injury-hit campaign – the 30-year-old has made only eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Despite hardly playing due to injury, Kante would still be first in Arsenal’s squad for tackles per game (2.8), first for interceptions per game (1), fifth for successful dribbles per game (1.3), and joint-third for chances created per game (1.8). His numbers speak for themselves.

Kante would improve the squad without breaking the bank, so it’s easy to see why Arsenal would be keen. Chelsea being 11th in the table might sway his decision too, as the Blues are on their third manager after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter lost their jobs. They have a bloated squad that needs a rebuild.

The £18m-rated midfielder would surely leave Chelsea with a heavy heart after all these years, however, as Kante has spent more time at the Bridge than anywhere else in his career.