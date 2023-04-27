Man United boss Erik ten Hag is obsessed with Harry Kane

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is obsessed with signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils have lacked a goalscoring striker in their squad this season and they are expected to address the concern when the transfer window reopens.

Kane has been mentioned as a target for a while and Manchester Evening News claim that ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing the England international this summer.

However, the same outlet claim that Man United are reluctant to play games with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for Kane and want to avoid a prolonged transfer saga.

World-class

Kane has been a proven performer for Spurs and he has now netted over 20 goals for nine straight seasons.

Despite his efforts, he has not been able to win any kind of silverware and this could pave the way for his exit.

Spurs are currently undecided over what to do with Kane but they could contemplate selling him this summer if he decides against renewing his contract.

His present deal expires at the end of next season. Spurs would not want to risk losing him on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, United can make a huge statement by landing Kane. The striker could transform them into potential challengers for the league title.

Marcus Rashford has been brilliant from the left wing with 28 goals. If United can add Kane to the squad, they have two big match-winners in the squad.

Spurs have not set any asking price for their prized asset but reports claim that United could prise him away from the London outfit for around £100 million.

This would break their own transfer record but it would be money well spent as Kane has vast Premier League experience and would require no time to adapt.

The big question mark is whether United can seal an agreement with Levy, who could prefer to sell Kane to a foreign club such as Bayern Munich this summer.