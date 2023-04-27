[Teams] Tottenham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back from their nightmare at Newcastle when they take on Manchester United in north London tonight.

New interim boss Ryan Mason has made tree changes from the side that lost 6-1 at St James’ Park. In comes Fraser Forster as he replaces the injured Hugo Lloris between the sticks. Cristian Romero starts in defence alongside Eric Dier and they are joined by Clement Lenglet in what appears to be a back three for Tottenham.

Pierre Emile Højbjerg anchors the midfield along with Oliver Skipp while Ivan Perisic and Porro occupy the wing-back positions. Richarlison comes in for Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank.

Harry Kane once again leads the line up front for Tottenham and the hosts will be looking to their talisman to bring the goal threat tonight along with Hueng-min Son – who supports the England hitman in attack.

As for Man Utd, Erik ten Hag once again goes with David De Gea between the sticks while Luke Shaw starts in the middle of defence in the continued absence of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back with Diogo Dalot filling-in at left-back. Casemiro starts in midfield for United and the Brazilian is joined by Christian Eriksen – who faces-off against his former side this evening.

Bruno Fernandes was a pre-match doubt after picking up a knock last weekend but the Portuguese international has been passed fit to start this evening in the attacking midfield role.

Marcus Rashford starts up front for Man Utd as Jadon Sancho is recalled to start on the wing. Antony keeps his place out wide so Anthony Martial joins Wout Weghorst on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Subs: Austin, Tanganga, Sarr, Davies, Sanchez, Mundle, Moura, Danjuma, Kulusevski.

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Subs: Butland, Malacia, Williams, Fred, Pellistri, Sabitzer, Elanga, Martial, Weghorst.