Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has made Harry Kane his top target

According to TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has earmarked Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as his top target.

The Red Devils have had a good season under ten Hag and they are currently on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four Premier League finish.

The next part of the process could be to sign an elite striker and speaking to Givemesport, Crook believes United could land Kane, who is the manager’s top target.

He said: “Levy has done business with United in the past with Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick. I think there’s every chance that could happen. Certainly, ten Hag has made him his top target.”

World-class

United have put themselves in pole position to qualify for the Champions League and it is only a matter of time before their top-four spot in the table is confirmed.

Ten Hag will want to strengthen his squad further during the summer and the top priority should be a striker, considering Anthony Martial’s injury issues this season.

Marcus Rashford has been in exemplary form with 29 goals but the Englishman fares best from the left wing.

United definitely need a marquee striker to lead the line next season and Kane would be a fantastic addition to the squad during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has netted 27 goals in the current campaign. If United were to sign him, they could become realistic contenders for the Premier League title.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be reluctant to sell Kane to a direct league rival but with his contract expiring next summer, he may have no choice but to do so.

Nonetheless, United may have to shatter their transfer record to land the world-class star. Spurs may not consider his departure for less than £100 million.

Kane has yet to make a decision over his future at Spurs but could contemplate leaving them after another trophyless season and a likely finish outside of the top four.