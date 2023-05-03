Tottenham eye summer move for Juventus’ Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in the summer transfer window as the club looks to strengthen, according to Calcio Mercato Web.

Spurs are in search of a manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte and interim manager Cristian Stellini – who was dismissed after four matches in charge of the club.

Ryan Mason has taken over the mantle for the rest of the season as Chairman Daniel Levy looks to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer.

However, the north Londoners are still pushing ahead with their summer transfer plans, and signing a defender could be a priority. Tottenham have shipped in 57 goals in 34 league games this season and could miss out on European football if results don’t go their way with just four matches left to play. They lost to Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield after conceding three goals in 15 minutes.

Spurs signed Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan last summer and he’s racked up 31 appearances across all competitions. However, the club still want to invest in their defence this summer as they look to shore up their leaky backline.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of centre-backs including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, and Evan Ndicka, but Bremer is now emerging as a serious target.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Tottenham are showing a keen interest in the 26-year-old but they will face competition from Newcastle United as the Magpies are also looking to lure him to England.

Bremer’s contract runs until 2027 so the report says Juventus would want around £40-44m (€45-50m) to cash-in this summer if Tottenham or Newcastle formalise their interest.

Bremer joined Juventus last summer from fellow Serie A side Torino and has become a key cog of the Italian giants. The highly-rated South American has four goals and an assist in 38 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side – who are vying for a top-four finish.

He has been rock-solid at the back for Juventus as they’ve conceded only 27 league goals in 32 games this season. He is versatile and can play a number of positions including on the left side of the central defence as well as on the right.

He can also operate in a back four as well as a back three as frequently used by Juve, so he would be a useful addition to the Tottenham squad if they manage to get a deal done.

