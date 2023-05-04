Tottenham eye summer move for Allan Saint-Maximin

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The online news portal claims Newcastle would be willing to let Saint-Maximin leave in the summer if they receive a suitable offer as they look to raise extra funds to strengthen their squad for next season.

Spurs are in the market to sign attacking players following reports that Harry Kane would leave at the end of the season. The England forward has been linked with a move to several clubs including Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The North Londoners are determined to keep Kane this summer and would want him to retire at the club but the 29-year-old’s desire for trophies and taste of Champions League football could prove crucial when both parties hold talks in the summer.

It is also reported that Brazil forward Richarlison could leave the club despite only joining last summer from Everton after an unsuccessful campaign. He has just three goals and four assists in 31 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make any meaningful impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term and has only one Premier League goal in 23 games, which came over the weekend against Liverpool at Anfield.

If Kane and Richarlison were to leave, Spurs would need to bolster their attacking options to complement Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, and Arnaut Danjuma, and Saint-Maximin is a target.

Reinforcement

However, according to Fichajes, Tottenham will face stiff competition for Saint-Maximin’s signature from several Premier League clubs.

The Frenchman has three years left on his current contract with Newcastle, having joined them from Ligue 1 outfit Nice in 2019. He has impressed so far at St James’ Park for the Magpies.

The 26-year-old has racked up 119 appearances in all competitions, scored 13 goals, and provided 21 assists in the process. This season, he has featured in 21 games and made six goal contributions for Newcastle United as they look to finish in the top-four.

Saint-Maximin has lost his starting berth under Eddie Howe this season and this could pave the way for him to leave for more playing time elsewhere. He is versatile and can play a number of positions across the front line, so would be a useful addition for Tottenham.

The France international, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, could be a decent signing for Spurs if they are able to get a deal done, but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop.

