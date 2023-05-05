Chelsea readying fresh loan move for Joao Felix

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are already contemplating over a fresh loan deal for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer.

The London giants signed the Portuguese star on loan at the turn of the year after agreeing to Atletico’s demands. They paid a hefty fee and also agreed to meet his wages in full.

Felix has since had a mixed spell with Chelsea. He has scored just 2 goals from 16 appearances but the club are still contemplating over re-signing him in the next transfer window.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have no plans of meeting Atletico’s £88 million price tag for a permanent transfer and prefer to re-sign Felix on a season-long loan deal.

It is added that the temporary move could cost £18 million but the final decision depends on the new manager at the helm.

Possible

Felix was on the radar of several Premier League clubs in the January transfer window but Chelsea eventually won the race to sign him after assuring him with regular playing time.

However, things have not gone as planned for the forward. The Portuguese received a straight red card on debut against Fulham and subsequently missed three games for Chelsea.

On his return, he has impressed with his dribbling and movement in the final third but has lacked the end product.

He has scored just 2 goals for the London giants despite getting himself into fine scoring positions. According to Sofascore, he has converted just 6% of his shots into goals for Chelsea.

Despite the poor return, Chelsea’s hierarchy continue to have the belief in Felix’s potential and it won’t be surprising if they make an attempt to re-sign him on a temporary basis.

Chelsea will need to offload players to recoup funds for the summer. Signing Felix on another loan deal would save them more money to invest into a marquee striker they are looking for.