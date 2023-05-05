Manchester United in talks with Victor Osimhen’s camp

According to Corriere della Sera (via SportWitness), Manchester United have been in contact with the representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for a year.

The 24-year-old is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football at the moment and he has been touted to secure a big-money move away from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

As per Corriere della Sera, Napoli are trying to extend Osimhen’s contract which expires in the summer of 2025. The failure to do so could see them sell the striker for around £133 million.

The outlet add that it is a ‘mountain of money’ for Bayern Munich but Premier League clubs such as Man United have not been ‘discouraged’. They have been in contact with his entourage for a year.

Top-class

Osimhen has been in excellent form for Napoli this season. In his 34 appearances, he has scored 27 goals and provided 5 assists.

The Nigerian is clearly a big fan favourite at the Serie A outfit but they could cash in on him if he has no plans to renew his deal.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is unlikely to offer any discount on the price and the onus will be on United to pay the fee.

The Mancunian giants have financial firepower to do so but much could rest on their conclusion of the ongoing takeover talk.

The Glazer family opened the possibility of selling the club in November but nothing much has happened in recent months.

Interested investors have placed their offers on the table in three rounds but they have not received any feedback thus far.

If the current owners were to stay put, it could raise doubts whether United would be willing to spend big on Osimhen.

Meanwhile, United’s purchase of Osimhen could also depend on their qualification to the Champions League.

The club are currently fourth in the league but it is not a foregone conclusion at the moment.

As things stand, they need 11 points from their final five games of the season to finish in the top four.