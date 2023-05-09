Man Utd and Arsenal make approach to sign Ruben Neves

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United and Arsenal have made an approach to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

The Portuguese has been a mainstay for Wolves over a number of years but he has been touted to leave with his contract expiring in June 2024.

As per Sport, Man United and Arsenal have made contact to sign the 26-year-old but he is currently focused on securing a move to Barcelona.

His agent Jorge Mendes has proposed a surprise swap deal to the Catalan giants that could see Ansu Fati move to the Molineux Stadium.

Neves has had another fine season with Wolves in the Premier League.

The Portuguese has started in 31 of his 32 top-flight appearances. He has completed 84% of his passes with an average of 2.3 tackles, 2.3 clearances and 4.1 duels won, according to Sofascore.

He has generally played from the holding midfield position and could be a good signing for United or Arsenal. He could be available for a knockdown fee with his contract expiring next summer.

However, the major stumbling block could be his preference. Neves has been angling for a move to Barcelona for many seasons and he continues to maintain a similar stance this time around.

The La Liga outfit cannot afford him at the moment with ongoing issues with Financial Fair Play but it remains to be seen whether this would benefit his suitors from the Premier League.

A swap agreement involving Fati plus cash is not something which the Catalans could agree to and Wolves may need to propose a different Barcelona player for an exchange to materialise.

United and Arsenal will be watching his situation closely from the background and they could make formal bids to sign him this summer if Barcelona don’t make an approach for him.

Liverpool were also frequently linked with Neves during his early years at Wolves but their interest has supposedly cooled with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister now their top target.