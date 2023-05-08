Liverpool and Man Utd have ‘good chance’ to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has a “good chance” of leaving the club in the summer transfer window amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

It has been an excellent campaign for the 24-year-old midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina and has been playing an instrumental role in Brighton’s push for a European qualification spot.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton early this summer, and Liverpool have already made a proposal to the player’s camp, although nothing is agreed at the moment. Tuttomercatoweb went on to claim that Liverpool are ready to pay £53m to sign the Brighton star.

Ornstein says that Liverpool aren’t the only club in the running to sign the South American as Man Utd have also expressed their interest. The reputable journalist went on to say there is a release clause in Mac Allister’s contract that could be used to facilitate a move.

“It is understood the terms do, indeed, contain a mechanism which can be used to help facilitate a move and that has contributed to the level of interest building to prise Mac Allister from Brighton,” wrote Ornstein for The Athletic. “This is thought not to be a typical release clause other clubs may simply trigger, leaving the player to choose their next step, but a more complex feature that gives Brighton a say over the outcome.”

Liverpool leading the race?

Man United could be looking to add a new midfielder this summer, especially if they manage to secure Champions League football.

However, their primary focus remains on signing a new striker this summer, and if their budget permit they could look for other targets. Plus, Erik ten Hag will hope that the club’s ownership issues get resolved at the earliest so that he can get funds for adding new players.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in desperate need to add new faces in midfield and Jurgen Klopp has made it clear time and again that they will buy new players in that position.

The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart, so Liverpool are looking to make two or three new signings, with Mac Allister emerging as a serious target.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a fantastic campaign, managing 11 goals and one assist for Brighton in all competitions this season, and he would be a superb addition for the Reds, but we’ll have to wait and see whether they can beat Man Utd to a deal.