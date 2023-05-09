Liverpool confident of signing Mason Mount

Liverpool are resigned to losing out on Jude Bellingham and have opted for more realistic transfer targets that won’t break the bank. Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider says one name on their list is Mason Mount, whom they’re ‘confident’ should be on his way out of Chelsea this summer following a contract dispute.

The 24-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Chelsea’s first-team in 2019, going on to make 195 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals with 37 assists, but his future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air. Liverpool have midfielders aplenty but have been limited for options this season due to injury, so they view Mount as an ideal addition.

Chelsea don’t want to lose Mount for free

Mount has one year left on his deal at Chelsea and has so far resisted extending it, so the Blues may have to cash in while he still has value rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2024. The England international was a regular this season with 23 Premier League appearances until injury struck in February, but Mount reportedly isn’t happy with his role in the squad.

As per Scott Trotter of Football.London back in March, Mount wants assurances over playing time next season before putting pen to paper on a new deal. He wants a payrise on his current salary but doesn’t want a long-term like many players have signed at Chelsea.

If Liverpool want to capitalise on the situation, they may have to pay up to £50m for his signature. Mount has contributed five goals in 20 league starts this season, averaging more than one chance created and one tackle per game. Chelsea are sitting 11th in the table with four games remaining, so the England international might feel he needs to move on for the sake of his career.

There’s stiff competition for a starting place with Enzo Fernández, N’Golo Kante, Denis Zakaria, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Carney Chukwuemeka at Chelsea, so Liverpool should be confident of luring Mount away from West London.

They’re in with a shout of finishing in the top-four, so they could have Champions League football to boast about next season. Chelsea won’t, however.