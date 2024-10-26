Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed great success at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after joining back in 2022. He played a pivotal role for the Azzurri in their Scudetto triumph in the 2022/23 season.

In 34 appearances in the league last term, the Georgian made 17 goal contributions and showcased his qualities, although his side struggled and finished in mid-table.

The forward has had a promising start to this season under new manager Antonio Conte and has scored four goals and registered two assists in eight Serie A appearances.

Now, Fichajes states that having been impressed by Kvaratskhelia’s recent displays, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him next year to beef up the attacking department.

Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool

However, the report says that Kvaratskhelia isn’t the primary target for Liverpool to add depth to the attack as Leroy Sane and Karim Adeyemi are higher on Arne Slot’s wish-list.

The Spanish outlet states that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in the Napoli star as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also keen on hiring him. But, Napoli have no intention of letting him leave and want to keep hold of him by tying him down to a new deal.

Kvaratskhelia will still have two years left in his current contract next summer and he is valued at around £67m by Transfermarkt. So, Napoli are expected to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in in 2025.

Napoli always play hardball to sell their star man and usually slap inflated price tags to keep the vultures away. Therefore, it will be extremely difficult for Liverpool to lure him to Anfield if they formalise their interest.

Kvaratskhelia is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class player in future. However, he is a left-winger by traits and the Reds already have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa as the options to deploy in this area.

Moreover, Darwin Nunez can also play in this position if needed. Therefore, Liverpool don’t need to splash big money to sign Kvaratskhelia in 2025.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the forward to reinforce the attack.