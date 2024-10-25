Reece James set to start | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Newcastle

Chelsea suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season last weekend against Liverpool but responded with a win against Panathinaikos in the Conference League four days later. Their next opponents are Newcastle United in the English top flight at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, October 27th.

It will be vital that the Blues don’t drop any more points in the league at this stage of the season if they are to contend for a top four berth come the end of the campaign. With that in mind, here is the starting eleven Enzo Maresca is likely to use against Newcastle.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez will replace Filip Jorgensen between the sticks. The Spaniard has conceded seven times this season but will look to thwart the Magpies on home turf this weekend.

Defenders – Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana were suspended when Chelsea played Liverpool at Anfield but will be available for selection against Newcastle. The Spaniard is expected to start as the left back, keeping his place from the Conference League side, while his French teammate will play as the central defender.

Reece James is set for a second straight start having rested against Panathinaikos at right back, while Levi Colwill will play next to Fofana as the other defender with the pair recalled to start for Chelsea.

Sancho and Palmer to start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez started against Panathinaikos and will keep his place in the deeper lying position in midfield, partnering with South American star Moises Caicedo who’ll be recalled after his rest in midweek.

Cole Palmer will be the number 10 having not even travelled to Greece on Thursday and should be fresh having a week’s rest under his belt. Noni Madueke will be the right winger for Chelsea whereas Jadon Sancho will return to the fore on the left flank.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson will lead the line for Chelsea as he has done in all of the team’s Premier League games so far. The African’s form will be crucial if Chelsea are to overcome the Magpies, thereby leaving behind a streak of successive winless games in the Premiership.

This is how the team is expected to look on paper: