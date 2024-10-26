Saka and Timber miss out as Arteta makes 2 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Liverpool

Arsenal take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on matchday nine of the Premier League on Sunday, October 27th. A win for the hosts would blow the title race wide open by taking the Gunners within a point of Arne Slot’s league leaders.

The Gunners earned a narrow win in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk in their midweek game and will hope to pick up all three points against the Reds in spite of their grave injury concerns.

Bukayo Saka didn’t train on Friday and Mikel Arteta admitted the winger is facing a race against time to be fit to face Liverpool having missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are also set to miss out along with Martin Odegaard.

Here is a look at how Arsenal could line-up against Liverpool without their key quartet.

Goalkeeper – David Raya will keep his place in goal. He has conceded eight goals in the league already this season, including twice at Bournemouth last weekend, but will look to put his best foot forward in a fixture that is going to be pivotal as far as the title is concerned.

Defenders – Arsenal have a severely depleted backline as their injury woes have been compounded by William Saiba’s suspension. Gabriel will start as the centre back and is likely to partner with Polish international Jakub Kiwior.

Ben White will keep his place on the right hand side, whereas Calafiori may be replaced on the left by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Martinelli, Trossard and Jesus to start

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Thomas Partey could start for Arsenal in a double pivot to offer some protection to the defence, while a three-man engine room is expected to be completed by Kai Havertz’s inclusion as the attacking midfielder.

The German international has struck in each of Arsenal’s Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium so far this season and will need to step up if the North Londoners are to overcome a stubborn Liverpool backline.

Forward – Arteta is expected to use a three-man frontline against Liverpool with Gabriel Martinelli set to start on the left wing and Leadro Trossard likely to be handed a role on the right side if Saka does miss out. Gabriel Jesus could lead the line with no better time than the Liverpool game for him to score his first goal of the season.

This is how the Gunners could look on paper:

