Robertson to replace Tsimikas | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Arsenal

Liverpool earned a hard-fought success over Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend, courtesy of goals from Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah. The Reds are back in the Premier League having seen off RB Leipzig midweek in the Champions League, with a fixture against Arsenal scheduled for Sunday, October 27th, at the Emirates Stadium.

The table toppers will look to oust the title challengers and open a meaningful gap over them by retaining first place. With that said, here is a look at the team Arne Slot is likely to employ against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher will keep his place in between the sticks. He is playing regular minutes lately after Alisson Becker’s injury and as a result, will play his third straight game on Sunday.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold is a nailed-on starter at right back while Andy Robertson is likely to replace Kostas Tsimikas on the left as Slot’s only change in defence from the Leipzig win.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will continue to play as the central defenders for Liverpool against Arsenal, retaining their spots from the Champions League game on Wednesday in the process.

Nunez to start as the striker

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will play in a double pivot. They started together against Leipzig for the first time in two matches, and are likely to be preferred over Curtis Jones, who will miss out on an attacking role as well with Dominik Szoboszlai the favourite to start as Liverpool’s number 10.

Mohamed Salah will play on the right wing against Arsenal having scored and assisted against Chelsea last weekend. On the left, there is expected to be a change as Luis Diaz could come in place of Cody Gakpo after the Dutchman’s run of two unimpressive outings.

Forward – Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s match-winner at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday and will keep his place as the team’s lone striker. Diogo Jota is injured and will not be fit in time for the clash against Arsenal.

Here is a look at how Liverpool are expected to look on paper: