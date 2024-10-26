Liverpool
Liverpool make ‘contact’ to sign Frankfurt star Marmoush
Liverpool have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.
The 25-year-old has started the new campaign brilliantly and he is currently one of the most in-form strikers in Europe. So, it is not a surprise that he has started attracting the attention of big clubs like the Reds ahead of the upcoming January window.
In 11 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, the Egyptian has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists. He is currently the highest scorer in the Bundesliga ahead of Harry Kane and also the leading assist-maker.
Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Liverpool have started showing serious interest in signing Marmoush and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move next year.
The player dreams of playing in the Premier League and he would ‘immediately’ join Liverpool if the Merseyside club eventually formalise their interest.
Marmoush to Liverpool
Marmoush still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract so Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and want at least £42m.
The African is a versatile forward as he can be deployed in the centre-forward position as well as left-wing. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.
Liverpool are already well-stocked in their left-wing position as they have Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo. Moreover, Arne Slot already has Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to deploy in the centre-forward position.
So, they don’t need to sign Marmoush unless they cash-in on any of the current options. Instead, with Mohamed Salah’s future currently uncertain at the club, it would be a better decision to sign a new right-winger to replace him.
Nevertheless, It is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually decide to sign Marmoush in January or next summer to reinforce the attacking department.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will face off against Arsenal in a crucial Premier League encounter at Emirates Stadium this weekend before taking on Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup next week.
