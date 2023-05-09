Man Utd could make a summer swoop for Chelsea target Neymar

Manchester United could reportedly make a summer swoop for Chelsea target and PSG star Neymar if the Red Devils were to be taken over by a rich owner such as Sheikh Jassim, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

After moving to Les Parisiens back in 2017 for a world record £193m fee, the winger displayed glimpses of his talent at times but failed to help the club in achieving their main objective – which is to win the Champions League.

The Brazilian has come under fire at the Parc des Princes in recent times and the PSG fans have made it clear that they don’t want to see the 31-year-old at the French capital next season.

So, speculation surrounding Neymar’s future is starting to emerge ahead of the summer window. It appears big Premier League clubs such as Man Utd and Chelsea are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the forward.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth has said that Neymar is expected to leave PSG at the end of this season. The journalist also states that Man Utd could look to sign the forward this summer if they were to be bought by Sheikh Jassim before the summer transfer window as the Qataris may look to sign a marquee player such as the South American to win United fans’ hearts.

Sheth said:

“The same could go for Manchester United as well. If Sheikh Jassim and the Qataris were to take over, would Neymar be someone that could fit into their plan as that kind of marquee signing that they’d want to make? I’d expect, as it stands at the moment, that you wouldn’t expect Neymar to be at PSG next season.”

However, it has previously been reported that signing Neymar won’t be easy for United as Chelsea are also looking to purchase the forward in the summer.

Neymar is an extremely talented player and is deemed one of the best players in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, the South American – valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt – has been criticised for his lack of discipline and has been struggling with injury problems over the last few years.

So, investing big money to sign the 31-year-old, who still has more than two years left in his current contract, may not be a wise decision for Man Utd or Chelsea.

Therefore, the Red Devils or the Blues would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their forward department at the end of this season.