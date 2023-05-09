Man City vs Real UCL Semi Final Betting Preview

The Champions League semifinals feature one intra-city battle and another between two of the most hyped and expensive clubs in the world.

May 9 sees the first leg of the Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, while AC Milan and Inter Milan face off May 10. The second legs are May 16 and May 17.

Check out our preview for both games, our predictions for who reaches the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10 and the best soccer sportsbooks where to place Champions League bets.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

How They Got Here

Man City won Group G and took apart Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 and downed Bayern Munich 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid won Group F and then came back to beat Liverpool 6-2agg in the Round of 16 and posted two clean sheets in 4-0 agg win over Chelsea.

How The Teams Match Up

It’s a rematch from last year’s Champions League semifinals won by Real Madrid. Man City is still looking for its first Champions League title but are still the favorites. 22-year old goal-scoring wizard Erling Haaland has been brilliant during Man City’s Champions League run playing off Kevin De Bruyne. For Real Madrid, what can you say other than they have been here before? What they did to Liverpool after being down 2-0 will be remembered for years across the continent. Vinicius Junior is still dangerous up front, Kareem Benzema continues to amaze and coach Carlo Ancelotti would love to become the first coach with five Champions League trophies on his ledger.

What Do the Oddsmakers say?

BetMGM has Real Madrid at +180 odds and Manchester City the favorite at -250.

888 Sports lists Man City with 6/5 odds to advance and Real Madrid at 43/20 with the over/under total pegged at 3.5.

Bet365 likes Man City at +120 with Real Madrid at +210 to win the first leg and has Man City at -350 to move on to the final.

Our Prediction

Man City just looks like a different team this year, playing with confidence and aggression. Real Madrid may have a slight edge in experience, but we like Man City to advance by a goal on aggregate after two high-level encounters.

Inter Milan were the runners up in Group C but have played well since, beating Porto 1-0 and then Benfica 5-3 to get to their first Champions League semifinals since 2010.