Chelsea could swap Cucurella & Aubameyang to sign Joao Felix

According to Standard Sport, Chelsea could include Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a swap deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer.

Felix joined the London giants from Atletico on loan in January and he has fared decently with three goals from 17 outings.

Chelsea are open to pursuing a permanent deal for him and Standard Sport claim that they could use Cucurella and Aubameyang to lower the £88 million price tag set by the La Liga giants.

Diego Simeone’s side are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea duo this summer. Meanwhile, Standard Sport report that Atletico are also willing loan out Felix next season for £16 million.

Possible

Felix has been lively on the playing field for Chelsea. He has impressed with his dribbling and link-up play in the final third but has struggled when it comes to finding the back of the net.

The Portuguese has got himself into the box on many occasions but has lacked the final end product. Despite this, Chelsea are prepared to re-sign him but a deal could depend on Atletico.

It is unlikely that the London giants will meet the asking price, considering they are close to breaking Financial Fair Play limits after spending a hefty £600 million over the past year.

Hence, a swap deal could be the ideal solution. If Cucurella and Aubameyang were to move to Atletico, Chelsea could easily lower the final price tag for Felix by more than 50 per cent.

In case Atletico resist the proposal, Chelsea may consider re-signing Felix on a year-long loan deal but with a buy option inserted.

Chelsea face a defining summer ahead. They desperately need a marquee striker in the next transfer window, having averaged just one goal per game in the Premier League this season.

Signing Felix on a swap deal or a season-long loan would help the club save funds for the purchase of an elite marksman.