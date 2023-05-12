Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham battle for Emiliano Martinez

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to journalist Gaston Edul.

Martinez joined Villa in 2020 from Arsenal and since then he has been outstanding for the Midlands club. He is the first-choice goalkeeper under Unai Emery and has made 33 starts in the Premier League this season.

The South American also starred at the 2022 World Cup where he won the golden glove and played a key role in Argentina winning the title with a penalty shoot-out win over France in the final.

However, Martinez is exploring options in the summer and there’s no shortage of interest. The TYC Sports journalist claims that Man Utd and Chelsea are eyeing a move but Spurs have shown most interest.

Martinez is valued at around £25m as per transfermarkt but Villa can demand a high transfer fee for him because he has a contract at Villa Park until 2027 and doesn’t have any release clause.

“Martínez is likely to change clubs in June. It does not have an exit clause. There are three Premier League clubs that have it in the pipeline: Tottenham -with more interest, Chelsea and Manchester United. Very likely to go a step further in the next market,” wrote Edul on Twitter.

Tottenham leading race?

It is an open secret that Tottenham need a new goalkeeper. Hugo Lloris has been a great servant for the club but they must sell him now, or look for his long-term replacement.

The French keeper has become error-prone, and it’s time he must pass down the first-choice position to someone else. Martinez has proved his class for both club and country and Spurs can tempt him with a better wage package and regular top club football.

However, Chelsea could be an interesting option for the Argentine. Fabrizio Romano has reported today that the Blues could be open to letting Edouard Mendy go in the summer. In that happens, Martinez could be a handy replacement.

At Old Trafford, David de Gea is likely to extend his contract but it will be on reduced wages. Plus, he has been informed that he is not guaranteed a regular starting role. But with Dean Henderson likely to leave, Man Utd could move for Martinez in the summer.

It’s an interesting situation and it looks like three top Premier League clubs are ready to battle it out if Martinez manages to force a move away from Villa this summer.