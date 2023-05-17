Man Utd line up summer swoop for Arsenal target Rice

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The midfielder is set to enter the final year of his current deal and has rejected several proposals to sign an extension with the Hammers. It has been reported that Rice wants to move away from the London Stadium at the end of this season in order to take the next step in his career.

Arsenal are seemingly looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the 24-year-old in the summer. They have identified the England international as their priority target to strengthen the engine room, however, West Ham have made it clear that they are not going to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £100m.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Arsenal are reluctant to meet the East London club’s asking price so they could pull the plug on a deal to sign Rice if David Moyes’ side stay firm on their valuation.

Battle

Meanwhile, the report claims that Man Utd are also keen on signing the Englishman and are willing to offer Scott McTominay – who has admirers at West Ham – in a part-exchange deal to drive the price down.

If Man Utd were to be purchased by a rich owner such as Sheikh Jassim then the Red Devils will have the financial muscle to get a deal done for Rice should they formalise their interest. So, in that case, Arsenal could find it difficult to secure their key midfield target’s signature this summer.

Rice has already showcased his talent in the Premier League and on the international stage over the last few years. Therefore, signing the 24-year-old would be a no-brainer for the Red Devils or the Gunners. Moreover, Rice is the Hammers’ captain at a very tender age so, he will bring leadership qualities to United or Arsenal if either club manages to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Rice should Man Utd and Arsenal go head-to-head with each other at the end of this season.