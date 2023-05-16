David Raya top of Tottenham’s transfer summer list

Tottenham Hotspur have made Brentford goalkeeper David Raya their top priority ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to secure a replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to Telegraph.

Lloris is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 11-year stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 36-year-old is currently ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

It is believed that the 36-year-old has played his final game for Spurs – who lie seventh in the Premier League table with 57 points and could miss out on European football next season.

The newspaper claims Lloris already has an offer from Saudi Arabia to treble his wages and Tottenham are preparing to move for a new goalkeeper with Raya top of their list.

The former France goalkeeper has been a loyal servant for Spurs, racking up 447 appearances across all competitions and keeping 151 clean sheets in the process.

He helped the North Londoners reach their first-ever Champions League final in 2019, only to lose 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

This season, he has struggled for form and has made four errors leading to goals in the top-flight. He has featured in 31 games and kept nine clean sheets in all competitions.

Replacement for Hugo Lloris

Tottenham are in search of a new manager after sacking Antonio Conte after just 16 months in charge of the club. However, bringing in a goalkeeper will be on the agenda for the new boss and Raya is firmly on Tottenham’s radar.

According to Telegraph, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has valued Raya in the region of £40m and the club appear to be preparing for his departure by moving for Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Raya has just over 12 months left on his current contract with Brentford and as it stands, there has been no indication he will sign an extension with the club.

Tottenham have been linked with several goalkeepers including Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Everton ace Jordan Pickford in recent months but Raya is a prime target this summer.

Raya has been regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League since joining the Bees from Blackburn Rovers in 2019. The ball-playing goalkeeper has made 158 appearances for Brentford and kept 53 clean sheets across all competitions.

This season, the Spain international has been ever-present for Brentford as he has featured in 36 games and kept 11 clean sheets.

