Chelsea and Tottenham battle for David Raya

Chelsea and Tottenham are keen to sign David Raya in the summer transfer window with the Spaniard set to leave Brentford, as per 90min.

Raya has only a year left on his present deal and has rejected several contract offers to extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium, so it appears he will leave in the summer.

90min claims that Brentford are close to agreeing a deal for Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken ahead of Raya’s potential departure. The Netherlands international has a release clause in the region of €13m, and he could be seen as a replacement for Raya.

Brentford, however, are adamant that the Spaniard will only be sold at the right price with the report suggesting that they want up to £40m for Raya’s signature this summer.

Need for goalkeepers

The situation has alerted Chelsea and Tottenham with both clubs needing to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer window. Edouard Mendy – who was so impressive in 2021-22 – has cut a disappointing figure this season, and he is likely to be sold this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has done reasonably well but in-coming boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to bring in his own shot-stopper. It has been suggested that Inter Milan Andre Onana is the preferred target for Chelsea, although they could make a move for Raya as he’s established himself as one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers.

Likewise, Tottenham need to find a long-term replacement for skipper Hugo Lloris. The veteran French goalkeeper has been a terrific servant for the club, but the time has come for Spurs to look for a younger goalkeeper.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford could also become an option for Spurs if the Toffees drop down to the Championship but Raya is also on their radar.

Raya is a top-quality goalkeeper, no doubt, but Chelsea and Spurs could be reluctant to pay £40m for him, considering the fact that he will become a free agent in just over 12 months’ time.