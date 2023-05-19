Man United linked with free transfer move for Marcus Thuram

According to German outlet BILD, Manchester United could look to sign Marcus Thuram when his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires this summer.

The 25-year-old has had a top season with Monchengladbach but he is expected to be on the move this summer after turning down the option of signing a new long-term contract.

As per Bild, United have the World Cup finalist on their list but they are not alone. AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain could also make contact proposals to the ex-Guingamp man.

Thuram has had his best-ever scoring season of his career. In his 30 appearances this campaign, he has netted 16 goals and registered another 6 assists for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Frenchman, who can play on the left wing or as a main striker, was also brilliant with his cameos at the World Cup. He notched up two assists including one in the grand final.

A player of his creativity would be of use for United. The Premier League outfit have been heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals this season and need more attacking reinforcements.

The club are expected to purchase an elite striker in the summer but the opportunity to sign Thuram on a free transfer could be too good to refuse. He is currently in the peak of his career.

United’s budget for the summer has yet to be revealed but there could be limited funds at the manager’s disposal if the Glazer family continue to remain in charge during the transfer window.

The owners have spent months negotiating with buyers and investors but there has been no decision thus far. There is a higher chance of them staying if there is no update by the end of May.

In such a case, buying Thuram on a free transfer agreement could be a good piece of business. In that way, manager Erik ten Hag can save funds for the purchase of a marquee centre-forward.