Man Utd predicted line-up against Bournemouth

Manchester United will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face off against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Following back-to-back defeats versus Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United, Erik ten Hag’s side returned to winning ways after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Man Utd will be looking to keep their momentum going in this encounter and victory in tomorrow’s game means United will edge ever closer to finishing in the top four.

The Red Devils will have to find two more wins from their remaining three games to qualify for the Champions League next season. So, Ten Hag’s side will be desperate to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Ten Hag is unlikely to make many changes to his starting eleven from last weekend’s win against Wolves. So, David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks for United in this encounter.

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are expected to be the centre-back pairing for Man Utd once again, meaning Harry Maguire will remain among the substitutes. Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of this season after undergoing surgery so he is not in contention to feature versus the Cherries.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could start in the right-back position and Luke Shaw should be on the opposite flank. So, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia will have to settle for a place on the Man Utd bench.

Scott McTominay has returned to training after recovering from an injury problem so he could be named in the matchday squad tomorrow. But he will have to make do with a place on the bench as Casemiro is expected to continue at the heart of United’s midfield alongside Christian Eriksen.

Bruno Fernandes should commence in the advanced midfielder role so, Fred will find himself on the bench. Marcel Sabitzer – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee issue so he won’t be available for selection tomorrow.

Marcus Rashford returned to training after recovering from a minor injury issue. But, he has fallen ill and is a doubt ahead of this encounter. So, if he fails to recover in time then Jadon Sancho will continue on the left flank for Man Utd.

Antony is likely to be in the right-wing position and Anthony Martial would lead the line for United once again this weekend. Meaning Alejandro Garnacho will be on the bench along with Wout Weghorst.