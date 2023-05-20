Chelsea ready to challenge Liverpool for Manuel Ugarte

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Chelsea are ready to battle Liverpool and Aston Villa in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay international has had a superb campaign with the Portuguese outfit and he is attracting plenty of Premier League interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per Record, Liverpool and Aston Villa are keen on signing the 22-year-old but there is a ‘new option’ with Chelsea also prepared to step up their pursuit of the midfielder.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is a confessed admirer of Portuguese football and Record claim that he has a close association with Jorge Mendes, who represents Ugarte.

Sporting are expected to hold out for the player’s release clause of £52 million to sell him.

Top-class

Ugarte has been one of Sporting’s most consistent performers. This season, he has completed 92% of his passes while winning a stunning 3.8 tackles and 7.3 duels per game.

Aside from his defensive contributions, the South American star has shown a tireless workrate over 90 minutes and he does not shy away from making strong challenges.

Liverpool and Villa have already expressed an interest in Ugarte but Chelsea will be aiming to beat the duo to the midfielder, who could be the perfect foil for Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez has been splendid for the London giants since his switch from Benfica in the January transfer window but his creativity has been limited due to the club’s needs.

The Argentine has played in a more defensive role for most of the season. The arrival of Ugarte could free up the World Cup winner, who has the ability to pick out key passes.

Chelsea won’t be playing in Europe unlike Liverpool next season but they will be hoping to lure the talented midfielder with their exciting project involving several emerging stars.

They have built an impressive young squad which should only get better in the forthcoming seasons.