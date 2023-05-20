[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the City Ground

Arsenal will be hoping to delay Manchester City’s title celebrations for at least another day with a win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to make a change to his attack as Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out of the last two matches this season having suffered a nasty ankle injury during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

Leandro Trossard is recalled to start on the left side of attack while Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the opposite flank this evening. Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front for the Gunners so Eddie Nketiah has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko won’t feature for Arsenal again this season due to an injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. Kieran Tierney has started recently but the Scottish international drops to the bench with Granit Xhaka appearing to start at left-back.

That means a recall for Thomas Partey in midfield as the Ghanaian international lines-up alongside Jorginho in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again.

Aaron Ramsdale continues in goal while Ben White keeps his place at right-back in the absence of the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan international has been recovering from knee injury in recent weeks and won’t play again until next season.

William Saliba is another continued absentee for Arsenal as the French international has been ruled out for the remaining games with a niggling back injury. Jacub Kiwior continues alongside Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence today so Rob Holding remains on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Nottingham Forest

Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Jorginho, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters