Man United have discussed transfer for Rasmus Hojlund

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have discussed the possibility of landing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on the search for a new centre-forward this summer and Daily Mail claim that the club have discussed about the possibility of landing Hojlund.

The outlet go on to report that Atalanta will demand at least £60 million for the marksman, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Future prospect

Hojlund signed for the Serie A outfit from Austrian club Sturm Graz last summer. In his 32 appearances for the club, he has scored 9 goals and provided 3 more assists.

The young Dane has yet to find the consistency in his game but United may prefer to sign him before he lives up to his potential and becomes a genuine goalscorer.

Hojlund has several positive attributes. He has shown a superb physical presence and has plenty of pace to burn. The youngster can also be considered as a fox in the box.

United could make a realistic effort to sign him in the summer transfer window but the big question mark is whether he could be relied to score regular goals for them

At the moment, Hojlund is far from a complete player. He probably needs another season or two before he can find the consistency and score goals at consistent intervals.

If United want to sign Hojlund, they should pursue him as a secondary striker. A marquee marksman such as Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen should be recruited too.

In that way, Hojlund will have time on his hands to develop himself without the pressure of expectations in front of him.

United have a busy summer ahead and the main priority could be the centre-forward department. It won’t amaze us if the board decide to sign more than one centre-forward.