Manchester United predicted line-up against Fulham

Manchester United are set to take on Fulham in the final game of this season’s Premier League campaign on Sunday afternoon.

After comprehensively beating Chelsea last time out, Erik ten Hag’s side have now managed to secure the Champions League qualification for next season.

United will be looking to keep their momentum going by defeating Fulham this weekend to finish the season in third place and enter next weekend’s F.A Cup final full of confidence.

However, Fulham have enjoyed a brilliant campaign this term so earning all three points from this encounter won’t be easy for Man Utd and they will have to be at their very best to achieve that this weekend.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Fulham

David de Gea is guaranteed to continue in goal for Man Utd and in front of the Spaniard, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are expected to be the centre-back pairing for United once again amid Lisandro Martinez’s continuous injury absence. So, Harry Maguire will remain among the substitutes tomorrow.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should keep hold of his place in the right-back position, leaving Diogo Dalot on the bench. Luke Shaw was withdrawn at the interval against Chelsea owing to a back problem so he is in doubt ahead of this encounter and if he can’t recover in time then Tyrell Malacia could be recalled to replace the Englishman.

After an impressive performance last time out, Casemiro will continue at the heart of United’s midfield and alongside the South American, Christian Eriksen should continue.

In that case, Scott McTominay and Fred will have to settle for a place on the bench. Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee issue so he is not in contention to feature this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes will continue in the advanced midfielder role and on either side of the Portuguese international, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho should start on the flanks for United.

Having endured a serious ankle injury versus Chelsea, Antony has been ruled out for the rest of this season and he is expected to be sidelined for an extensive period of time so, the Brazilian will not be able to feature in tomorrow’s game.

After putting his name on the scoresheet in midweek, Anthony Martial is likely to lead the line for Man Utd once again, meaning Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst will remain among the substitutes this weekend.