Chelsea ready to pay release clause for Manuel Ugarte

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via SportWitness), Chelsea are ready to pay the release clause of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The London heavyweights have spent over £600 million on signings in the last 12 months and there could be another spending spree after a dismal Premier League campaign.

As per O Jogo, the club are ready to activate the £52 million release clause in his contract and Ugarte will make his decision soon.

The Uruguayan is eager to play in the Premier League but has the preference to join a Champions League club. Despite this, Chelsea remain optimistic of landing his signature.

Quality

Ugarte has developed into one of the best young defensive midfielders and he looks set to secure a bigger challenge this summer after turning down a contract offer from Sporting.

Aside from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the talented youngster but the Blues will be hoping to land him due to his desire to play in the English top-flight.

The 22-year-old would be a brilliant signing for the London club with his excellent distribution and defensive attributes.

This campaign, he has completed 92% of his passes in the Portuguese top tier while winning 4 tackles and 7 ground duels per outing. He has also impressed with his dribbling.

He could be seen as the ideal successor to N’Golo Kante, who could leave on his free transfer when his contract expires on June 30.

Kante was touted to sign a new long-term deal after his return from a long-term hamstring injury but his recent setback has put serious doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s interest in landing Ugarte probably means that they are looking into the future. The South American would be an excellent partner for Enzo Fernandez for the long term.

January signing Fernandez could get more creative freedom next season with the defensive assurance of Ugarte behind him.