Chelsea discuss terms of deal for Manuel Ugarte

Chelsea could soon be making their first signing under Mauricio Pochettino with the Blues now discussing terms of the deal for Sporting CP’s defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, as per transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese club this summer and Chelsea are thought to be heavily keen to land him.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest but Chelsea appear to be in the driving seat in the race to sign him. 90min recently claimed that the Blues have opened talks to sign him, while Portuguese media outlet Record suggests the London giants are in advanced talks to secure the player’s signature.

The young defender has become one of the most sought-after prospects in world football and he has a £52 million release clause in his current deal which the Blues are willing to trigger.

Romano has now said that the Blues are in negotiation with Sporting over the signing of the midfielder and they are discussing the terms of the deal.

“It’s a negotiation, but it’s a negotiation going on between Chelsea and Sporting. While we are speaking, they are discussing the terms of the deal,” said Romano to Give Me Sport.

Terrific signing

After a disappointing campaign, the Blues will be looking to spend big again this summer to revamp the squad.

The midfield is one area that needs immediate attention. It’s unclear whether N’Golo Kante will stay at the club, while doubts remain over the futures of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

The Uruguayan midfielder – who manages 4.63 tackles, 2.18 interceptions, and 1.65 blocks according to Fbref – could be a natural long-term replacement for Kante.

Moreover, his presence in midfield would allow gifted players like Enzo Fernandez to play with more freedom. Chelsea have been linked with players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo as well, but Ugarte will be a cheaper option.

He is a fantastic passer of the ball as well, and considering his age and talent, signing him is a no-brainer. While Chelsea cannot offer him Champions League football next season, it shouldn’t be a huge factor for him to reject them.