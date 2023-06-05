Man United leading the race to sign Adrien Rabiot

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer agreement.

The Frenchman was the subject of an approach from Man United last summer. The club agreed a transfer package with Juventus for him, but a deal broke down due to differences over personal terms.

Rabiot will be a free-agent when his contract expires on June 30, and Gazzetta dello Sport reckon that United are ahead at the moment to sign him despite interest from his ex-club Paris Saint-Germain.

Quality

Rabiot registered just 2 assists from 45 matches for Juventus in the 2021/22 season, and there were no surprises that the Turin giants were prepared to offload him when United came forward with a proposal.

However, the Frenchman did not make the move to Old Trafford, and this has proved beneficial for him. Rabiot was fantastic for Juventus in the recent season. In his 48 outings, he registered 11 goals and 6 assists.

The midfielder has been playing with a lot of confidence in the last 12 months, and this could be a reason behind United renewing their interest. Chelsea’s Mason Mount is currently United’s top midfield target but it seems they are eyeing another midfielder.

Rabiot would be a clever piece of signing for United. He could demand a higher salary and signing-on bonus, but there won’t be any transfer fee involved. The Frenchman can play in both the central and defensive midfield positions.

He may not be a guaranteed starter for United for next season and beyond, but would provide the quality depth which they have been lacking. The likes of Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay have failed to impress.

Van de Beek has looked a forlorn figure since his move from Ajax while Fred and McTominay have been inconsistent. If things go as planned, United could have two new midfielders in Mount and Rabiot in their squad next season.