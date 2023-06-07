Tottenham contact Everton to sign Jordan Pickford

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Everton for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

Spurs are in the market for a shot-stopper as a replacement for long-serving skipper Hugo Lloris, who is expected to end his 11-year spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the current season ends in 2024.

Lloris was not at his best last season as Spurs finished eighth in the Premier League table, missing out on European football for the first time in 14 seasons. The 36-year-old racked up 31 appearances and shipped in 45 goals across all competitions.

He made the most errors (four) leading to goals last season in the toplight and the club are said to be prepared to replace him this summer with a top-class goalkeeper, and Pickford has emerged as a serious target.

The online news portal claims Tottenham could be put off by the Toffees’ £40m asking price for the goalkeeper, who recently penned a new deal with the club until the end of June 2027.

The 29-year-old was first linked with a move to Spurs in January but a deal could not be materialised, however, he’s back on the club’s radar as they look to rebuild their squad for next season under their new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Quality signing

According to Football Transfers, Pickford wanted to know who the new manager of Spurs would be prior to Postecoglou’s appointment as well as the future of Kane before making a decision.

Postecoglou replaced interim-manager Ryan Mason on a four-year contract, becoming Spurs’ fourth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino, following Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte.

He arrives at Tottenham after winning a domestic treble with Celtic in Scotland last season. His summer plans are already in motion as he looks to bolster his newly inherited Tottenham squad and goalkeeping is an area he would like to reinforce.

Pickford was one of the standout players for Everton in a poor 2022/23 campaign as they were nearly relegated if they hadn’t beaten Bournemouth on the final day of the league season.

He was ever-present for Sean Dyche’s team, featuring in 38 games in all competitions as they finished 17th in the table just two points above 18th-placed and relegated Leicester City.

The England international has been linked with several clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea but Tottenham could get their man if they pay his asking price to prevent a bidding war.

Read more: Tottenham showing ‘most serious’ interest in 6ft 1in ‘warrior’