Man United ahead of Newcastle in Victor Osimhen race

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian star has been sensational for Napoli in the last 12 months. In the recent campaign, the 24-year-old found the back of the net on 31 occasions from only 39 appearances. United are long-term admirers of him, and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the club are ahead of the others in the pursuit of his signature.

The Italian outlet believe Chelsea are out of the race without Champions League football. Newcastle are the other English club in the mix for the striker, but Gazzetta dello Sport report that United have the prestige of a glorious and winning tradition which Newcastle don’t. It will take £103 million to sign Osimhen.

Superb striker

Osimhen managed to stay injury-free for most of the previous season and this brought the best out of him. The ex-Lille star played a crucial part in ending Napoli’s three-decade wait for the Serie A crown, and he could now move to the Premier League with United and Newcastle in the running to secure his signature.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that United have the head start over Newcastle and that could be true. United have lacked a goalscoring striker in their squad. Anthony Martial has shown signs that he could become one, but the Frenchman’s injury problems suggest that he can’t be considered as a reliable option anymore.

Osimhen would instantly improve United in the final third with his excellent finishing skills. He also possesses a strong aerial presence in the box and would be a menace for opposition defenders. United should be favourites to sign him over Newcastle, who are already well equipped in the centre-forward department.

They purchased Alexander Isak for a club-record transfer fee last summer. Callum Wilson has also found his feet after his injury problems. Taking this into mind, Newcastle may not pose much of a threat for United in the race to sign Osimhen in the forthcoming transfer window.