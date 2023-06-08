Man Utd ready to submit opening bid to sign Mason Mount

Manchester United are reportedly planning to submit an opening proposal to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

Attack is an area that the Dutch boss has prioritised to bolster this summer but along with that, reinforcing the midfield is also on his agenda.

Declan Rice, Adrien Rabiot and Romeo Lavia have all been mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd. But, Mount is emerging as a serious option in recent times.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Blues yet. So, it is increasingly likely that he will move away from Stamford Bridge during the off-season.

Mount to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Chelsea have slapped a £70m price tag on Mount’s head but, United don’t want to match that figure and are willing to secure the Englishman’s signature for a fee of around £55m.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd are preparing to submit an opening bid to sign Mount this summer but Chelsea’s huge valuation could be a stumbling block for the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the 24-year-old.

However, the journalist claims that Man Utd are confident that they would be able to broker a deal for Mount this summer as the midfielder is ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford so they are ‘calm’ at the moment.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Mason Mount but the main issue remains Chelsea’s position on price tag. Man Utd remain calm as Mount’s keen on the move — strategy game on.”

Mount is an attacking midfielder by trait but can also play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, dynamic, works extremely hard without possession, can create chances for the attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The 24-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would certainly be a great coup for Man Utd should they manage to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.