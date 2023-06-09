Tottenham interested in signing Joao Felix this summer

According to Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the summer transfer window.

Felix joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal and impressed at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 season. He racked up 20 appearances across all competitions and scored four goals in the process for the West Londoners.

The 23-year-old was one of the better performers for a Chelsea side who missed out on European football after finishing in the 12th position with 44 points. It was reported that Chelsea could make his move permanent, however, new manager Mauricio Pochettino has chosen not to retain the Portuguese forward.

The online news portal claims Tottenham are now eyeing a move for Felix but would face competition from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for his signature. Both clubs are in the market to bolster their squad for next season even though Tottenham won’t be competing in Europe.

Villa, on the other hand, managed to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing above Spurs. Unai Emery is keen on signing quality players for the club and has identified Felix as a potential transfer target.

Tottenham appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and are close to appointing a new sporting director, however, their summer plans have already kick-started as they look to strengthen their ranks in the coming weeks.

Reinforcement

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer with his contract set to expire next year. Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have all expressed interest in the England skipper but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep him for at least for one more season.

The 29-year-old’s desire to win trophies could see him force a move this summer and Tottenham would need to bring in a quality forward to make up for the loss, and Felix could be the ideal solution for the club.

However, it could prove difficult for Spurs to lure Felix to north London as Onda Cero suggests that the player wants to play for a Champions League team next season.

Prior to his move to Chelsea, the highly-rated forward fell out with Diego Simeone due to lack of playing time and he might seek another transfer this summer. Felix is valued at £43m by Transfermarkt but Spurs would probably have to pay more to get their man.

