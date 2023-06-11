Man Utd interested in Jordan Pickford

David De Gea is out of contract in a matter of weeks and isn’t close to putting pen to paper on a new deal at Manchester United, so he’s expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

And although Erik ten Hag has Jack Butland, Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson who can deputise for the 32-year-old, the Red Devils manager will dip into the transfer market to sign a replacement. Alan Nixon of The Sun says United have identified Jordan Pickford as De Gea’s potential successor.

Pickford has four years remaining on his contract at Goodison Park, but he could be on the move as Everton have been at risk of relegation for the last two seasons.

The 29-year-old joined the Toffees from Sunderland in 2017 and has gone on to make 237 appearances in all competitions, conceding 346 goals with 62 clean sheets. But with Everton finishing 16th in 2021/22 and 17th in 2022/23, Pickford may feel the grass is greener on the other side.

Nixon says the England international would cost around £30m, so he won’t break the bank, but it remains to be seen if United will make a move. Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier was believed to be on their radar, but a move for the 23-year-old looks just as unlikely.

Pickford should jump at the chance to join United, however, as he is reportedly keen to play in the Champions League. The Red Devils finished third in the league this season, so they’ve booked their place in the prestigious European competition.

Everton don’t have a lot of money for new recruits and only narrowly avoided the drop, so it’s hard to see them having a good season in 2023/24. Pickford may leave with a heavy heart after six years on Merseyside, but a move to United makes sense. It would benefit his international career and could turn him into one of the league’s best shot-stoppers.

So if De Gea is on his way out, Ten Hag knows who he wants to replace him.