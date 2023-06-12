Tottenham ready to submit bid to sign Victor Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to submit an opening £16m proposal to sign Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Türkiye Gazetesi.

It has been suggested that having struggled with their leaky defence in the 2022/23 campaign, Spurs have opted to address that issue by signing a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window. They have been linked with a few options over the last few months with Nelsson emerging as a serious target in recent times.

The news about Spurs being interested in signing Nelsson have mostly been coming from Turkey. Now, according to the report by another Turkish outlet Türkiye Gazetesi, Ange Postecoglou’s side have stepped up their efforts to sign the Danmark international and are prepared to launch a £16m [€19m] bid.

However, the report claims that Galatasaray don’t want to sell their star man this summer unless his potential suitors such as Tottenham decide to trigger his £21m [€25m] release clause.

Nelsson to Tottenham

But, Türkiye Gazetesi also states that Nelsson wants to take a new challenge in his career and is keen on leaving this summer. So, an agreement could be reached between Tottenham and Galatasaray in a ‘middle ground’ fee of around £19m [€22m] as Cimbom are ready to sell if the player doesn’t want to stay.

Nelsson has enjoyed a solid campaign at the Nef Stadyumu this term, keeping 15 clean-sheets in 33 league appearances, helping his side in winning the Super Lig title.

Nelsson has already showcased his talent during his time in the Turkish top-flight and the Tottenham fans will be hoping that he can be able to replicate the same performance if he joins the club during the off-season.

The 24-year-old, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions. He is a highly talented defender and possesses the necessary attributes to play in the Premier League.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they opt to formalise their interest. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs manage to broker a deal for the Dane in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their backline.