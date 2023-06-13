Man Utd eye move for Monaco star Axel Disasi

Manchester United are looking at Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Along with signing a striker and a midfielder this summer, the Red Devils are also looking to bolster their defence. Man Utd are in the hunt to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae – who has a release clause of £42m that kicks in on July 1 for 15 days.

Sheth claims that United are also looking at Disasi and the France international wants to move to Old Trafford, so he could be a realistic option.

Erik ten Hag could be looking to offload Harry Maguire this summer, and Disasi could be a handy replacement. L’Equipe reported recently that the Red Devils are on the verge of signing the French defender, who has a contract at Monaco until 2025.

The French publication claimed that Monaco are willing to sell Disasi for around £34m (€40m) and it will be interesting to see if Man Utd make a formal approach and secure a deal for him.

Cheaper alternative?

United need to move quickly to secure a deal for Kim, but Disasi could be a relatively cheaper alternative.

The 24-year-old has been tracked by Man Utd for a while now, but they haven’t made any formal approach before. United scouts watched him last season, as per L’Equipe, and the club also showed interest in signing him during the January transfer window.

He enjoyed a terrific 2022-23 season for Monaco where he managed six goals and four assists in 49 games in all competitions. The price looks reasonable for the defender who is about to enter the prime years of his career.

Manchester United will play in the Champions League next season, and they will need a bigger squad to navigate between domestic and European football. Disasi could provide strong support for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez if he comes in as a replacement for Maguire at Old Trafford.

Moreover, he is a versatile defender who can play in multiple positions across the backline. He has played for France in the World Cup in Qatar, and United should not miss the chance of signing him with the player now keen on a move as well.