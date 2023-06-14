PSG want to sell Kylian Mbappe to Man Utd this summer

PSG are reportedly willing to sell Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United if the Red Devils were to be acquired by the Qatari owner, Sheikh Jassim, as per the Spanish outlet El País.

The 24-year-old has one year left in his current contract and there is an option, which can only be triggered by the player himself, to extend the deal for one more season. But, the Frenchman has recently made it clear that he doesn’t want to prolong his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond next term.

It has been suggested that PSG don’t want to lose Mbappe for free at the end of next season so they are planning to cash-in on him this summer if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Real Madrid have been mentioned as the Frenchman’s most likely destination should he leaves the Ligue 1 giants. But, according to the report by El País, PSG’s Qatari owners want to sell Mbappe to Man Utd if the Red Devils were to be purchased by the president of Qatar Islamic Bank(QIA), Sheikh Jassim.

The report further claims that PSG have been planning to engineer Mbappe’s move to Man Utd since February and the forward has found the idea ‘interesting’. So, there is a possibility that Erik ten Hag could be able to broker a deal for the 24-year-old should they opt to make a move this summer.

Mbappe to Man Utd

United’s takeover process has been dragging on since the back end of last year and it remains to be seen whether the Glazers eventually decide to sell the club to Sheikh Jassim.

Man Utd have prioritised strengthening their attacking department this summer and have been linked with numerous options over the last few months. But, if they can manage to lure Mbappe to Old Trafford then that would be a statement signing.

The PSG star – valued at around £154m by Transfermarkt – is currently deemed one of the best players in the world alongside Erling Braut Haaland. So, experiencing the rivalry between Mbappe and Haaland in the Premier League would be a mouthwatering prospect for football fans if the Frenchman moves to Old Trafford.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can manage to sign Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window should they were to be acquired by Sheikh Jassim over the coming weeks.