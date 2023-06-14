Manchester United remain interested in signing David Raya

Manchester United are still in the race with Tottenham to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer as they look to provide competition for David de Gea, according to The Telegraph.

Raya has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Bees and has refused to sign an extension. Brentford have signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg as his potential replacement.

Flekken joins Thomas Frank’s side on a four-year contract subject to international clearance and a work permit. The 29-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Germany, kept an impressive 13 clean sheets in 34 matches for Freiburg last season, the most in the Bundesliga.

The ball-playing shot-stopper, who has featured in four games for the Netherlands, is expected to be the club’s no.1 goalkeeper heading into next season, therefore Brentford are expected to offload Raya.

The newspaper claims that Tottenham Hotspur are the early front-runners to secure the Spaniard’s signature ahead of the new season. Spurs are reportedly on the verge of agreeing personal terms with the 27-year-old as a possible replacement for long-serving skipper Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has been a great servant at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, he conceded 45 goals across all competitions last season and made the most errors (four) leading to goals in the top-flight, so Spurs want a long-term replacement.

However, the North Londoners are reluctant to meet Brentford’s £40m asking price for Raya and they are not close to agreeing a deal, as per the Telegraph, which has opened the door for Man Utd to make their move.

Competition for Raya’s signature

Man Utd are also in the market to sign a top-level goalkeeper and will fight Tottenham for Raya’s signature this summer as they look to provide competition for De Gea – who is close to agreeing a new contract with United.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires this summer but he is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club beyond the end of next season.

Raya has become a fan favourite at Gtech Community Stadium since moving to Brentford from Blackburn in 2019. The Spain international made 39 appearances and kept 12 clean sheets in all competitions as they finished ninth in the Premier League with 59 points.

