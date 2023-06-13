Man Utd register interest in ex-Man City star Lukas Nmecha

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing ex-Manchester City star Lukas Nmecha, as per the German outlet Sport1.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are planning to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window and have prioritised bolstering the frontline. Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to sign two new strikers and wants to bring in an experienced forward as well as an up-and-coming one.

United have been linked with numerous attackers over the last few months with Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund being mentioned as primary targets. But Nmecha is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Sport1, Man Utd have thrown their ‘hats in the ring’ to sign Nmecha and have already held talks with the player’s father over a potential summer move.

The report further claims that Wolfsburg are ready to let their star man leave if his potential suitors such as Man Utd submit an offer of around £13m[€15m].

Nmecha to Man Utd

Sport1 also says that the Premier League is an ‘attractive’ destination for Nmecha so he would be interested in moving to Old Trafford. So, Ten Hag’s side would be able to purchase the German international for an affordable fee if they formalise their interest.

However, the report states that securing the forward’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Borussia Dortmund are also keen on luring him to Signal Iduna Park.

It has come as a big surprise that United are looking to sign the 24-year-old as he hasn’t been able to solidify his place in Wolfsburg’s starting eleven since moving to the Volkswagen Arena from Man City a couple of years ago.

With United looking to construct a squad to challenge on all fronts going forward, there is a question mark whether Nmecha possesses the necessary qualities to help Ten Hag’s side in achieving their lofty ambitions.

So, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attacking department in the upcoming transfer window. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Nmecha.