Valencia to sell Man Utd and Tottenham target Mamardashvili

Manchester United and Tottenham have received a big boost in pursuit of Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili as Los Ches’ are ready to sell the Georgian this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Marca.

Spurs are seemingly planning to replace Hugo Lloris by signing a new goalkeeper in this transfer window. It has been suggested that they have identified David Raya as their primary target and have already agreed on personal terms with him.

However, Brentford have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on his head and Tottenham are not willing to spend that much money to acquire the Spaniard’s service as he is set to be available for free in 12 months’ time.

So, the North London club could find it difficult to sign Raya if the Bees stay firm on their £40m valuation. In that case, they will be forced to shift focus to alternative targets and it seems they are lining up Mamardashvili as a potential option.

According to the report by Marca, Tottenham have been showing an interest in signing the Georgian so they could make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.

Battle

The report further claims that Valencia are in financial difficulties so they are ready to sell Mamardashvili to balance the books and are willing to let him leave for as little as £21m. Therefore, Tottenham would be able to purchase the goalkeeper in a bargain deal should they formalise their interest.

However, Marca says that purchasing Mamardashvili won’t be easy for Spurs as Man Utd are also keen on signing him this summer.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is willing to purchase a new shot-stopper and keep David de Gea in the squad to create competition for the first-team spot. United have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Mamardashvili being among them.

The 22-year-old, standing at 6ft 5ft tall, is an excellent shot-stopper, brilliant in the air and also can play the sweeper-keeper role. He is an extremely talented goalkeeper and possesses high potential so, Mamardashvili could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club decide to secure his signature in this transfer window.