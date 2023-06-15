Chelsea set to open talks with Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are ready to open negotiations with Juventus for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window, according to renowned transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

The Blues have been linked with several forwards including Neymar, Wilfried Zaha, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez, and most recently Kylian Mbappe as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring in attacking reinforcement.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz have both been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge with the club keen on selling the Germany international who has been linked with a move to Arsenal for £70m. Aubameyang has struggled to bang in the goals since joining Chelsea from Barcelona last year.

The Gabon international scored only three goals and recorded just one assist in 22 matches as the West Londoners missed out on Europe after finishing 12th in the Premier League, scoring 38 goals in 38 games last term.

Raheem Sterling finished the season as the club’s top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions followed closely by Havertz who scored nine goals in the process. With several teams interested in Chelsea’s forward targets, they have now identified Vlahovic as a serious option.

Reinforcement

Chelsea have already secured the signing of France and RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku. The 25-year-old brings his four-year at Leipzig to an end, having joined the Bundesliga side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Nkunku bagged 70 goals for Leipzig in all competitions and won two DFB-Pokals during his stay at the Red Bull Arena. Despite his signing and the imminent return of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are in the market to bolster their attack.

According to Rudy Galetti, Pochettino is keen on signing Vlahovic this summer and talks between Chelsea and Juventus are ‘about to begin’. The Italian football journalist claims the Serie A giants are ready to sell the 23-year-old for £69m (€80m).

Since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022, the Serbia striker has emerged as one of the best talents in Italy.

He has 23 goals and six assists in 63 appearances in all competitions for Juve. Last season, he managed 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across all competitions as Juventus missed out on Champions League qualification but managed to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in Serie A.

Read more: Report: Chelsea ‘very keen’ on signing £70m star