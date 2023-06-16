Arsenal still interested in signing Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal are still in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to bolster their squad, according to Bild.

The German outlet claims Borussia Dortmund have opted not to pursue a move for the 32-year-old – whose contract will expire at the end of June, making the Gunners favourites to complete a deal.

The Bundesliga side were hoping to lure the Germany international back to the Signal Iduna Park this summer as a possible replacement for new Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham but will now turn their attention to other transfer targets.

Gundogan joined Pep Guardiola’s side in 2016 on a four-year deal and has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He led Man City to clinch the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last season.

The Manchester-based club won their first-ever Champions League following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to complete the treble. This capped a remarkable season for The Citizens who became the first English Premier League club since their noisy neighbours Manchester United to achieve this feat.

Gundogan racked up 51 appearances in all competitions for Man City and made 18 goal contributions in the process. However, his future could now lie away from City and Arsenal appear to be front-runners to sign him.

Reinforcement

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January to augment their midfield options but the Italy international is seen as a stop-gap option. The 31-year-old featured in 16 games and recorded one assist as the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title to Man City.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with several midfielders such as Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi, and Moises Caicedo but Gundogan would represent a cheaper option as he’s out of contract.

Arsenal’s no.1 transfer priority is to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, who turned down the North Londoners’ £90m offer but it is believed that the club will make an improved offer of £100m for the England midfielder despite having one-year left.

It would be a smart move by Arsenal to complete a deal for Gundogan as he would cost nothing this summer. According to Bild, the central midfielder is yet to make a decision on his future with Barcelona also interested in signing him.

Gundogan, who is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, would be an excellent signing for Arsenal as they look to battle Manchester City once again for the Premier League next season.

Read more: Arsenal in talks to sign attacker in £60m deal, player keen to join on £200k-a-week contract