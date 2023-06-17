Man United remain in the picture to sign Victor Osimhen

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United remain on the attack to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian star had a tremendous campaign with Napoli in the Italian top-flight. He registered 31 goal and 5 assists, and was instrumental in guiding them to the Serie A title after 33 years.

A number of clubs are interested in him as a result, and Corriere dello Sport claim that United remain in the picture to sign the 24-year-old alongside the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian outlet also mention that it would take £128 million to persuade Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell him.

Top-class

Osimhen was fabulous for Napoli throughout last season. He had a brief spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but managed to sustain his form during the second half of the Serie A campaign.

He is currently on the radar of some of Europe’s elite teams, and Man United could be looking to acquire his signature. The Premier League giants are in desperate need of a top-class number nine.

Osimhen’s strong aerial presence and excellent finishing skills in the box, would make him a quality purchase of United, but the main question mark is whether the club can afford to land his signature.

Just a few days ago, United pulled out of the transfer race for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with costs proving out of their reach, and this raises doubts over their chances of signing Osimhen.

Kane’s £100 million valuation has proved too much for United, who are working on a restricted transfer kitty. Taking this into regard, it seems unlikely that United will meet Napoli’s demands for Osimhen.

The Mancunian giants may decide to look at alternative choices to reinforce their striking department next season. The club would not want to spend a massive chunk of their budget on just one player.